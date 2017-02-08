Future of Louisiana Rice: DC reps attend LARGA, LARC joint meeting

The La. Rice Growers Association and La. Rice Council welcomed Washington, D.C. representatives to their annual joint meeting to discuss how administration changes will affect agriculture in Louisiana, and the United States.

“There are a lot of changes going on in our country and at the heart of these changes is the new president,” said Betsy Ward, President and CEO of USA Rice in Washington. “From a Washington perspective, he’s a total outsider, and that’s part of what got him in the White House. There are a lot of pros and cons to being an outsider. On one hand, he didn’t spend his life in politics, so he’s not beholden to anyone.”

Ward shared some voter facts regarding the 2016 election that revealed the support the president received from rural America.

“Seventy-six percent of counties with Cracker Barrels in them, and 22 percent of counties with Whole Foods, voted for Trump,” explained Ward. “To me, that shows he’s beholden to someone – and that’s rural America. We need to remind him of that as often as we can.”