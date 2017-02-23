FYCA holds Jeff Davis Resource quarterly meeting

The Family Youth Counseling Agency (FYCA) held its quarterly meeting this week for representatives from public resource agencies from Jeff Davis Parish and the surrounding area.

“Tracy Auzenne, formerly with West End Behavioral, and I collaborated together and formed the Jeff Davis Resource meetings,” said FYCA Victim Advocate Melinda D’Albor. “We began hosting these meetings last year at this time to help agencies that offer public resource options to those in need, network and connect with one another and help fill in gaps between members of the community and these agencies. Each meeting, we have a guest speaker, and this meeting we presented and discussed a community service called Wraparound for Louisiana Families by Choices Coordinated Care Solutions. I learned about this service when I went to a conference hosted by Family and Youth last week. They really grabbed my attention, and I feel this is something many youth and families truly need here in Jennings.”

Over 30 organization representatives attended the meeting to hear the guest speakers share about the Wraparound Louisiana Families program.

Lake Charles Southwest (LCSW) Clinical Director Shannon Choate and Choices Community Resource Specialist Faith Hooks shared how their program helps Louisiana families learn to use professional services to help themselves, and not just rely on more services.