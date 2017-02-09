Gary Martin Gillard

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Gary Martin Gillard announces his passing from this life into the arms of angels on Jan. 30, 2017, at the age of 56.

Memorial services honoring Gary’s life will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Aubrey Guilbeau officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will held at the funeral home beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, until the time of his service.

Gary will be laid to eternal rest in Bertrand Cemetery.

Gary was born in Jennings to George Henry Gillard and Mary Helen Manuel on Jan. 13, 1961. Gary was a beloved son, brother and friend to so many. His talents and accomplishments throughout his life were numerous. As a young man, he participated in the Jennings city baseball league from T-ball to Pony, was a member of Boy Scout Troop 65, the Order of the Arrow, The Lakota Dance Troop, FFA, many local rodeos and was a firefighter with the Jennings Fire Department for eight years. He loved hunting, fishing, being outdoors with nature and spending time with and cooking for family and friends. He lived his dream on several ranches in Texas by working with and training cutting horses. In doing so, this afforded him the opportunity to travel extensively and win three world championship titles. The last few years was spent on the Long Ranch in Charlotte, Texas, where he served as a guide for hunters and guests alike. He had a sincere passion for his work and a quiet devotion to his faith. His loving dedication to family and friends, quick wit and generous spirit will forever be cherished and greatly missed.

Gary is survived by his mother, Helen Gillard Istre of Jennings; his two brothers, Ted James Gillard (Julie Duhon) of Jennings and Benny B. Gillard (Tammy) of Crowley; his two sisters, Nova Lea Gillard Barnes (Robert) of Jennings and Elinor Istre of Lake Charles; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary now rests in Heaven with the family that preceded him in death, including his father, George Gillard; his maternal grandparents, Saluce and Lula Manuel; and his paternal grandparents, Gabriel and Emadine Gillard.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.