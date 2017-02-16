Girls’ basketball receiving support it deserves

High school playoff basketball gets underway today, and for a lot of people around this area, that means it’s the best time of the year for them. Although Jeff Davis Parish is known for being a football hotbed, people around these parts do love their round ball as well and with so many teams having an abundance of success in 2017, it’s not hard to see why they wouldn’t.

On the girls’ side it has been a banner year for a number of teams. Lake Arthur has continued its dominance of Class 2A basketball behind the new leadership of head coach Vickie Sketoe, who came over to guide the Lady Tigers after an extremely successful career at Pickering High School. Jennings High School has returned to dominance by earning a No. 5-seed, while the Elton Lady Indians finished their season 21-6 and earned a No. 8 seed. Welsh has found its way back into the playoffs after a drought over the past years, while Hathaway claimed a district 6-B title by knocking off Lacassine twice in league action.

Not only did everyone in the parish make the playoffs, but it was nice to see how well all of these teams were supported throughout the regular season. Sometimes girls’ attendance gets slighted in areas where boys’ teams dominate. However, it’s refreshing to see that in our area, these girls get the recognition they deserve. A lot of places that play basketball see empty gyms for girls’ games first, then watch the influx of people show up for the faster paced boys’ action. It’s very rare where you don’t find all of the boys’ teams cheering on their girls’ counterparts in the early game.

Kudos to all basketball fans and good luck to all the ladies participating in the playoffs tonight.