Golden W. Guidry

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Golden W. Guidry, of Lake Arthur will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jay Alexius officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, and will resume Sunday, Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. until time of services. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.

Burial will be in Andrus Cove Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home with full military honors.

Mr. Guidry was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur. He served his country in the Navy from May 12, 1948, until May 12, 1952. Mr. Guidry loved to garden, enjoyed telling stories, dancing and being around family and friends. He was a member of American Legion Post 403, Sons of the American Legion Post 403 and VFW Post 3244.

He is survived by his children, Angie (Howard) Blanchard, Roxanne “Doddie” (David) Benoit and Ronnie (Dorothy) Courville: all of Lake Arthur; and a brother, Wavel “Boy” (Jeanette) Guidry of Lake Arthur. Survivors also include nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mr. Guidry was preceded in death by his parents, Rhule and Aurelia Guidry; a sister, Effie Toups; and a brothe, Curtis Guidry.

