Good deeds and fleas

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

In October, I made a deal with a friend. My side of the deal was this: I would foster a female dog who was living at the friend’s temporary shelter. I would help the pup become an adoptable dog and find a forever family she could call her own.

The dog was originally found alone on a rural road, pregnant with two puppies. She gave birth in the shelter, where her puppies still reside. She had pretty much lived under a shed within the confines of the temporary shelter because other dogs tried to attack her. She was starving because a few of those dogs were food aggressive. She had never allowed my friend to touch her and had given up on life.

The day my friend brought the dog to my house in a pet crate, the friend had been forced to dig her way under the shed to physically pull the pup out. We opened the crate’s door and tried to coax the dog into the freedom of my backyard. She would not come out, though, choosing to stay huddled in a corner. I put a bowl of food into the crate. Instead of eating, she pushed her dirty blanket over the bowl.

“She’s trying to hide her food because she is so used to other dogs taking her meals,” my friend sadly explained.

For more than a week, I fed and watered the dog. She allowed me to touch her but would not respond. She never left the crate, at least not while I was outside.

She had no name but I decided to call her Gem because I believed she could be a happy pup; a diamond in the “ruff.”

After two weeks, despite my best efforts, Gem did not come around.

Faced with defeat, my friend told me, “We may have to put her down. She might be a lost cause.”

I couldn’t stand the idea of putting her down simply because she was sad and terrified. So I hoped, and waited.

One late Friday night, a bad storm rolled through. I awoke the next morning and put my two dogs, Bobby and Docker, on their leashes for their morning potty break. It was then that I opened the door and saw Gem, wet, cold and muddy, sleeping on the steps. In a panic, she had dug her way out of the fence surrounding my backyard. Instead of running away, she took shelter where she knew I would find her.

With more bad weather scheduled, I decided to keep her in my laundry room until the skies cleared. For several days she laid on her blanket near the washing machine but still did not express interest in me. Bobby and Docker would follow me into the laundry room, sniffing and barking excitedly. They wanted to play; she always tried to hide, maybe because she never knew another kind canine.

When the bad weather passed, the weather turned bitterly cold. I knew I could not put her outside, alone, in such weather. However, I did not want to leave her locked in the laundry room. So I left the door to that room open so she could roam. For days, she opted to remain next to the washing machine.

Then one day I went home for lunch. As usual, Bobby and Docker greeted me with barks and wagging tails. I strolled into my living room and stopped: There was Gem, curled up on the sofa. She saw me and beat her tail on the sofa twice.

“It’s okay,” I said. “You can sit on the sofa.”

Thus began the slow process of teaching Gem that being a dog is supposed to be fun. She would shake in fear when Bobby and Docker began wrestling or chased one another. She hesitated walking around my backyard. She still tried to hide her food but, being indoors, this meant she ended up pushing her food bowl around the kitchen until she felt she had accomplished something.

After a couple of weeks in the house, she surprised me one night by jumping into my lap.

Of course, there have been less endearing moments. She has a tendency to think all food is hers, including mine. Gem does not beg; she will gently bite the plate, bowl or wrapper the food is in and attempt to pull it away slowly, as though I run a doggie buffet. She likes socks – specifically, the heel, which she will chew off if given the opportunity.

She seldom barks – it’s odd how little she barks – but will get my attention by slowly lifting one paw then gently placing it on my arm or hand as if to say, “Hey. I need something.”

It was only last week that, for the first time, I saw her break into a full run with Bobby and Docker as they played in the backyard. And she treed her first squirrel.

This process has been slow, messy and furry. But Gem is going to be the perfect dog for someone soon and she has been worth the work, and the fleas.