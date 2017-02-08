Hornets claim district title with 42-40 win over ESA

HATHAWAY – Just as dramatic as last weekends Super Bowl, the Hathaway High School (HHS) boys’ basketball team wore the crown of victory Tuesday night at the Charles F. Groth Gymnasium ending the game heroically and claiming the District 6-B Title. The Hornets made history in a match against Episcopal School of Acadiana (ESA) with a score of 42-40.

Hornets: 42, Falcons: 40

The Hornets (26-2) confidently charged the court in the first period. ESA (23-9) senior Gabe Oliver scored the first points of the game with 2 free-throws at the 6:42 mark. Just 14 seconds later, senior Trenton Guidry retaliated with a layup, tying the game at 2. At 5:16, senior D’Andre Hadnot popped a 3, pulling HHS ahead 5-2. The Hornets continued to rack up the points until ESA’s senior Mason Shuffler made two free-throws. The Falcons upped their game and shot after shot until they tied the game at 9.

Shuffler was fouled at 7:49 in the second stanza and shot 2 from the free-throw line, but only put one away, giving ESA a one-point lead of 10-9. The Falcons outscored the Hornets 12-2, HHS’s only scorer being sophomore Trey Blanchard. With 25 seconds left, ESA’s Danny Ahluwalia ended the quarter with a layup, giving ESA an ending score of 21-11.