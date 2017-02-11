Insurers ordered to refund certain agency fees

Consumers who were charged an “agency fee” when purchasing individual health insurance policies are being advised that such funds should be returned to them.

Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon sent an advisory to licensed health and accident producers on Feb. 8 to inform them of the situation.

In the advisory, Donelon noted that Directive 209 issued on Oct. 28 of last year clarified that health insurance producers are prohibited from charging agency fees on individual health insurance policies.

Deputy Commissioner of Public Affairs Ileana Ledet told Jennings Daily News (JDN) Friday that an agency fee is separate from the premium charged for the actual insurance policy.

“An agency fee is allowable on group policies but not individual ones that cover major medical,” she explained. “Group health insurance is offered through employers. An individual policy is a policy purchased for yourself or you and your family outside of a group setting.”

A court proceeding was filed against the Department of Insurance in hopes of having Directive 209 declared invalid so agency fees could be charged. The litigation was later dismissed.