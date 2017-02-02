It’s their choice

Another National Signing Day has come and gone and every year, it gets a little crazier.

Adults across the country basically take a day off of work to cringe at every decision made by 18-year-old high school football players then bash them on the internet like.

The criticism has been taken to a new level. Even though LSU is the pride of the state, not ever athlete wants to further their career and education in Baton Rouge. That’s why it is the players’ choice to make that decision. They are the ones whose futures hinge on one of the most important decision of their lives – not the guy taking shots at them on social media.

It’s easy to hide behind a keyboard and claim to be a fan, but how many of the critics have even attended college? How many have had to suit up and take the punishment that these players are about to put themselves for the next four years? Not many.

Fans are supposed to want their school to recruit well and land as many top prospects as it can, but let’s face it – you can’t get them all. However, no one has the right to fault a player for choosing what decision is best for his or her life.

It’s been a long time since Jeff Davis has had such a highly-rated recruit come out of Jennings, and for some people to bash him for his decision is appalling. Travis Etienne, Jr. is an 18-year-old young man who has dazzled Jennings High School football fans for four years, and had an opportunity to play for just about anyone in the country. Although most true Bulldog fans understand and applaud Etienne’s decision, there are a few so-called “fans,” who never stepped on a football field, ready to hurl insults because he did not make the life decision they felt he should have. Such behavior is ignorant and immature.

