Jack Robertson

Jack Robertson, 86, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in his Welsh home, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh. Visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume Friday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

Burial will be in Our Lady of Seven Dolors Mausoleum.

Jack was born in McComb, Miss., and grew up in Lafayette,. He graduated from Cathedral High School in Lafayette in 1947 and then from University of Southwest Louisiana in Mechanical Engineering in 1961. He joined the Marine Corps in February of 1953 and was stationed in Pensacola, Fla. He completed flight training in 1954, and during his career commanded VMJ-4 and HMM-767 reserve squadrons in New Orleans. He was honorably discharged as a Major from the Marines in 1973. He was the owner and a pilot for Ag Aviation Flying Service in Welsh A for over 50 years.

Jack dearly loved his family. He was a loyal and generous friend and an even better husband and father. He enjoyed flying, cooking, fishing and spending days at the beach. He was always his happiest at his camp in Grand Isle with his family and friends. If you were an animal or child you were certain to have a special place in his heart.

Jack is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susan Hebert Robertson; five children, Stuart Robertson, Shawn Robertson, Marla Houck, John Robertson and Caroline Robertson; 11 grandchildren; and his mother-in-law, Jennie Rose Hebert.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Valmae Saucier Robertson; his sister, Dr. Jaclyn “Jackie” Huber; and his father-in-law, Robert “Bobby” Hebert.

Words of comport may be shared at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.