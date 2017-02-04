Jackson Lee McNeal

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church for Jackson Lee McNeal of Charenton on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Aubrey Guilbeau officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home beginning today, Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2:30-9 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. by Tom Qualey, followed by a Scripture Service led by Deacon Bennett McNeal.

The family requests that visitation resume on Monday, Feb. 6, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Jackson will be laid to rest in Calvary Mausoleum with Full Military Rites.

Jackson was born in Jennings on Aug. 24, 1921, to Leonard McNeal and Ophelia Kershaw McNeal.

He was called from this life on Feb. 2, 2017.

Jackson served in World War II in the Army 101st Airborne Glider Infantry Division. He took part in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, was captured on Sept. 19, 1944, during Operation Market Garden and was liberated on May 3, 1945 after spending seven-and-a-half months in a German POW work camp. Jackson received the Purple Heart for an injury sustained during battle, as well as the European-African-Middle Eastern Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars. Jackson married the love of his life, Virginia (Jean) Fontenot, on July 7, 1945, and remained faithfully and lovingly with her until her death in 1996. Together they raised five children in a home where there was never any doubt that you were loved. They truly lived out the baptismal blessing of being the first and best teachers of their children in the ways of faith. Jackson worked for Glen Thomlinson Distributor as a delivery driver from the late 1940s until it was bought out by James Richert and became Richert Oil and Tire and continue on there until his retirement at the age of 77. Jackson was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jackson is survived by one son, Deacon Bennett McNeal (Monica) of Jennings; two daughters, Joline LeJeune of Jennings and Julie Burgess (Rodney) of Charenton; one daughter-in-law, Cathy McNeal; three sisters, Annie Mae Benoit of Jennings, Mary Touchet of Welsh and Bernice Istre Myers of Jennings; as well as 18 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and five great great-grandchildren.

Jackson is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Ophelia Kershaw McNeal; his beloved wife, Jean McNeal; two sons, Jerry McNeal and Steven McNeal; one son-in-law, Donald LeJeune; one brother, Jimmie McNeal; and one granddaughter, Michelle LeJeune.

Carrying Jackson to his final resting place in Calvary Mausoleum will be Hunter Burgess, Chance Burgess, Bennett McNeal II, Terry LeJeune, Jerod McNeal and Jackson McNeal II.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jennifer Mora, Kacey Burgess, Michael McNeal, Gabriel McNeal, Benjamin Landry, Heather Fruge and Ashley Gay.

The family would like to send a very special Thank You to NSI Hospice, Jenifer Mora and Kacey Burgess for their care of Mr. McNeal during his time of need.

