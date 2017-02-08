Jennings couple arrested for juvenile cruelty

A couple stands accused of abusing and neglecting their 7-year-old son, who was allegedly forced to live alone in a room with no lights or bedding.

Freddie Jonae Williams Broussard, 37, and Dwight Leshawn Broussard, Sr., both of 419 Snow Drive in Jennings, were arrested for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

“On or about Jan. 4, Jennings Police Department (JPD) was contacted by the Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) to assist in the removal of a child from the Snow Drive residence,” said JPD Deputy Chief Danny Semmes. “Upon arrival, officers and DCFS agents discovered the child was living alone in a room with no lights, no bed and no blankets. According to the child, he was made to sleep on the floor and said his room was referred to as ‘the dungeon’.”

JPD officers aided DCFS agents in removing the child from the residence, who was immediately brought to a local doctor.