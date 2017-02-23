Jennings sets Mardi Gras lineup

That special time of year is here when citizens come together in celebration of Louisiana’s history, and the City of Jennings invites everyone to enjoy a fun-filled lineup of Mardi Gras activities this Saturday, Feb. 25.

“We get a chance to display our heritage that is so dear to the area,” said Strand Theatre Manager Lin Fake. “Different areas throughout Louisiana have minor variations to the way that they celebrate Mardi Gras and it is a chance to maintain our heritage. When I was little and we would go to New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras, it felt like whoever ended up by us to watch the parade became our friends. That’s how I felt back then and that’s the type of friendly atmosphere Mardi Gras captures year after year.”

The festivities in Jennings will begin at 10:30 a.m. when food vendors open in Founders Park to offer a variety of foods. At the same time, the Strand Theatre will open its doors to welcome spectators to the Squeezebox Shootout Accordion Championship that will begin at 11:30 a.m.

“The Squeezebox Shootout is a great way of spreading the music of our culture to people who may not have heard it before, or those who just simply love it,” added Fake.

At 12:30 p.m. and continuing through 2 p.m., BGD Productions will have a DJ on hand playing non-stop music in Founders Park. When the DJ finishes, the duties of entertainment will be handed over to Johnny Guinn, who will be playing live music from 2 – 4 p.m.

The finale of events, the Jennings Mardi Gras parade, will begin at 4:30 p.m. near James Ward Elementary and travel south on Main Street.