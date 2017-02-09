Joyce Seaux Gay

A Mass of Christian burial for Joyce Seaux Gay, 91, of Jennings will be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Randall Moreau officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, from 10 a.m. until the time of her Funeral mass, with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Joyce will be laid to rest in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

Joyce was born in Lake Arthur on Jan. 29, 1926, to Wilbert Perry and Eugenie Broussard Perry. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 7, 2017. Joyce was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Joyce never met a stranger and she loved to visit with family and friends. She was a kind and loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Robert Gay of Jennings; her three sons, Michael Seaux (Jamella) of Estherwood, Lane Seaux (Lois) of Midland and Jody Seaux (Missy) of Mermentau; her five daughters, Carolyn Mouton of Crowley, Janet Seaux Istre (Michael Charles) of Mermentau, Shelia Doucet (Steve) of Jennings, Marty Seaux Monceaux (Ricky) of Estherwood and Lisa Shamsie (Randy) of Midland; 28 grandchildren; 72 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbert and Eugenie Broussard Perry; her three brothers, Henry, Tommy and Douglas Perry; her three sisters, Marie Bridy, Barbara Spaetgens and Betty Gauthier; her son-in-law, James Mouton; one grandchild, Jody Lynn Seaux, II; and one great-grandchild, Adriana Grace Broussard.

Carrying Joyce to her final resting place in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery will be Cedric Istre, Stevie Doucet, Cory Seaux, Troy Mouton, Randy Shamsie, Jr. and Bryan Monceaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jessie Seaux, Meagan Lirette, Miranda Trahan, Maggie Touchet, Angela Perry, Tara Shamsie and Brandi Rudd.

