Lake Arthur approves utility service agreement

LAKE ARTHUR – Council members here approved a written utility service agreement between the town and utility customers.

“Before, when a customer would come in to sign up for utilities and begin procedures to obtain utility services such as water, sewage or garbage, we would verbally discuss with them information regarding the terms of those services,” explained Lake Arthur Mayor Robbie Bertrand. “This particular agreement is a document that consolidates current unwritten policy and procedures regarding utilities, garbage, water and sewer services and includes a list of requirements and information citizens need to know. This is very common practice in other cities and towns, and we often hear about how many people are unaware of certain town information and regulations.”

Bertrand said these items are now listed in one document and will be included when customers set up an account.

“They come in and sign this document, and we also give a copy to the customer so they have this valuable information with them,” he added.

Bertrand said some of the details listed in the document would include information regarding billing, such as when a cycle is complete, when monthly bills are compiled and when payments are due. It would also include information regarding garbage pickup regulations, pickup dates, when garbage can be put to the road, when cans must be returned to a residence, what can be put in garbage cans and what items will and will not be permissible to be left by the roadside.

“One example we deal with often is when someone is tearing something down, or moving, and has a lot of garbage that isn’t normal household garbage,” explained Bertrand. “When someone is renting a home and they move, they often leave a pile of debris that isn’t normal household trash. That cannot be left by the road to be picked up by the normal garbage collection schedule. This happens often and we’re forced to bring that garbage to the dump.”