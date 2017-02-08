LAMM plans first annual Walk for Seniors

LAKE ARTHUR – Lake Arthur Meal Ministry (LAMM) will be holding its first annual Walk for Seniors in order to raise funds to support elderly residents.

The event is open to the public and there is no specific registration fee. Instead, the ministry asks that participants make a monetary donation of their choosing as the participation fee. All proceeds will go to the ministry, helping them to continue to serve seniors in the town.

The mission of LAMM is to prepare and deliver home-cooked meals to the elderly and disabled. The ministry targets those who may have face difficulty with mobility, as well as other limitations, and brings fresh meals to their doorstep. LAMM was founded in August of 2015 after resident Jackie Derouen presented the idea. The ministry is a non-profit group of 10 friends who are committed to serving the elderly and disabled.

“With the Walk for Seniors, we want to spread the word about our organization and show people why we do the things that we do,” said LAMM Founder and cook Lisa Richard. “It is all about citizens of a community coming together with the lone goal of giving back to the seniors in need of assistance. All of the donations that we have received up to this point have been a blessing, and I hope we are able to gain even more supporters.”