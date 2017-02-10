Linda Starr Fontenot

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Linda Starr Fontenot of Rio Rancho, N.M., announces her passing from this life on January 30, 2017 at the age of 68.

Funeral services honoring Linda will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at noon, with Bro. James Townley officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until the time of her service at noon.

Linda will be laid to rest in Green Oaks Cemetery in Kinder.

Linda was born in Duluth, Mich., to Otis Milbourn and Delores Jones Milbourn on Aug. 5, 1948. She was a barber. She loved the outdoors, especially if she was fishing or camping. Linda also loved cooking and family outings. She was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Linda is survived by her brother, Justin F. Fontenot of Rio Rancho, N.M.; her two grandchildren, Justin Raine (Randi) Fontenot and Amity S. (Adam) Montoya; and her five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Riley, Alannah, Alyvia and Adam.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Delores Jones Milbourn; and her beloved husband, Horace Fontenot.

Carrying Linda to her final resting place in Green Oaks Cemetery will be Raine Fontenot, Adam Montoya, Jason Gordon and Griff Gordon.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.