Mae Rose Trahan McLain

Private services for Mrs. Mae Rose Trahan McLain were held Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Rob Wells officiating.

Burial was in Andrus Cove Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. McLain died at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Camelot Brookside Nursing Home of Jennings.

Mrs. McLain was a homemaker who treasured the moments she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Something we heard her say ofgten was that her children, grandchildren and greatg-grandchildren were her life. Such a tender heart she possessed. She made certain we had all our needs met, food, clothing, etc., but most importantly she made sure our spiritual needs were met, as well. She saw to it that we attended church every Sunday morning, Sunday night and Wednesday night. This was her way of instilling in us the foundation we needed to face all that life had in store for us. Her faith was unwavering.

She had a green thumb, things grew beautifully for her. She enjoyed a nice yard and a neat home, making sure everything was in order. She had a love for dogs, birds, horses and squirrels, which she enjoyed feeding.

Her God-given talent for music was amazing. She could play practically any instrument she picked up without being a ble to read a note. She never really understood how talented she was.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Denise (Frank Smith) Broussard of Lafayette, Carol (MIke) Perry of Jennings; a stepson, Kenneth McLean of Carencro; one sister, Willia Mae Ellis of Whitesboro, Texas; two brothers, Horace Joseph Trahan and Bufford Trahan, both of Jennings; three grandchildren, Michelle Rose (Drew) Dupree, Michael Dustin Perry and Francis Connor Smith; and two great-grandchildren, Caroline Rose Dupree and Frances Clare Dupree.

She was preceded in death by her husband, R.C. McLain; her parents, Leman and Edmea Leger Trahan; and one sister, Evelyn Morvant.

The family would like to extend their sincere and heartfelt thanks to Camelot Brookside Nursing Home and their wonderful and caring staff for their excellent care and love. They would also like to thank Heart of Hospice for their love and prayers.

The family requests donations be made to Heart of Hospice, 750 Bayou Pines East Drive, Suite A, Lake Charles, LA 70606.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.