Magistrate appointment deferred after opposition

WELSH – Aldermen here deferred appointing a town magistrate after one official expressed opposition to the mayor’s recommended candidate.

The town has been without a magistrate to oversee mayor’s court since early January. According to Mayor Carolyn Louviere and town attorney Rick Arceneaux, the magistrate mostly deals with drivers ticketed for speeding, setting bail in cases of city ordinance violations and issuing bench warrants for those who fail to pay fines or answer summons.

According to the Lawrason Act, under which the Town of Welsh operates, the town is actually not required to appoint an attorney as magistrate. R.S. 33:441(A) notes that the mayor has the authority to impose fines or imprisonment, or both for violations of municipal ordinances.

Officials had tasked Arceneaux with finding a new magistrate. At a Thursday night meeting, he informed aldermen that Jennings attorney Elliot Cassidy had agreed to accept the position. Elliot Cassidy is the son of Jeff Davis Parish District Attorney Michael Cassidy.

Alderman Colby Perry, however, said he did not agree with Elliot Cassidy’s appointment for various reasons. Perry said before any person was appointed magistrate, he wanted their resume brought to him for review.

“I worry this could spawn allegations of cronyism because (Elliot Cassidy’s) father is the chief legal enforcement officer of this parish, and was barely beat by a defunct judge,” Perry said. “We want someone who is going to be neutral. No one should get by because of their last name.”