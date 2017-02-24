Mardi Gras traditions have deep roots in Southern culture, Christian religion

Mardi Gras is one of the most celebrated holidays in Cajun country.

Having deep roots in Southern culture and Christian religion, there are specific traditions that members of all areas adhere to, while other rituals vary from community to community.

The rituals most associated with Mardi Gras today are parades, beads, king cakes and costumes. In every town where the holiday is celebrated, a parade is a part of the festivities, giving riders on floats an opportunity to throw beads to onlookers. People are seen wearing creative costumes through parades, typically containing the colors green, purple and gold.