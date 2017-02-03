Mary Irene Dartest

A Mass of Christian burial for Mary Irene Dartest, 94, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 920 S. Broadway St., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held in the church from 8 a.m. until time of mass, with a rosary recited at 10:30 a.m. in the church.

Burial will be in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Mary Irene Dartest was born on Jan. 1, 1923 in Bellevue to the late Louis Chavis, Sr. and Ophelia Taylor Chavis.

She departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at 3:05 a.m. at her residence. Mary Irene Dartest was better know to all as“Mother.” She is at peace with her Lord rejoicing at her new Heavenly home.

She was Christened on Jan. 20 and remained a faithful and dedicated member of Christ the King Catholic Church until moving to Jennings in 1956, at which time she and her family united with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mary Irene was united in matrimony to Loumas Dartest on Dec. 1, 1942. To this union, 10 children were born: Joyce, Willie, Donald, Mary Elaine, Carolyn, Marilyn, Marena, Martha, Shelia and Margaret.

She leaves to cherish her joyous memories one son and eight daughters, Joyce (Robert) Durham of Victorville, Calif., Willie (Judy) Dartest of New Iberia, Mary Elaine Manuel of Lake Charles, Carolyn Soileau of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., Marilyn Faye Dartest of Beaumont, Texas, Marena (Timothy) Lewis of Lake View Terrace, Calif., Martha (Eddie) Sinegal of Jennings, Shelia (Alvin) Lawrence of Lake Charles and Margaret Reed of Jennings; Lelia (Phil) Arceneaux of Jennings, who she loved like her own; one daughter-in-law, Shirley Dartest; one sister, Delores Cormier of Jennings; one brother, Louis (Shirley) Chevis of Jennings; 28 grandchildren; 59 great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Loumas Dartest; her parents, Louis Chevis, Sr. and Ophelia Taylor Chevis; one son, Donald Dartest; two sons-in-law, Fredinand Manuel and Herbert Soileau; three grandchildren, Robert Durham, II, Melanie Dartest and Kyna Bill; two great-grandchildren, Anissa Durham and Kyndall Matthews; four sisters, Louise Guidry, Laura Rideaux, Lydia Ross, and Willie Vie Lewis, four brothers Junius Chavis, Lus Chavis, Lester Chavis and Nelson Chavis; and a special friend, Walter (Soul) Leopold.

Words of comfort maybe expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com.