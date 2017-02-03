Melvin Eli Guidry

Funeral services for Mr. Melvin Eli Guidry, 78, of Jennings will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, at 3 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau, with Father Randall Moreau officiating.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., with a rosary recited at 1 p.m. in Miguez Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home with full military honors.

Mr. Guidry was retired military, having served in both the Army and the Air Force in Intelligence.

Mr. Guidry was a native of Mermentau. He enjoyed listening to French music and he especially enjoyed all the grandbabies.

Mr. Guidry is survived by Jean Moffat Guidry; his four daughters, Dawn Burris of Beaumont, Texas, Paula (Kent) Trahan and Janet Gee of Jennings and Sherry (Donald) McGregor of Fairfax, Vir.; two sons, Harold “Billy” (Yuliya) Guidry of Beaumont, Texas, and John Byron (Angela) Guidry of Fountain, Colo.; five sisters, Sylvia Dale (Kirby) Boudreaux, Sharon (Lawrence Jr.) Broussard and Elaine (Ricky) Thibodeaux of Morse, Pamela (Marcus) LeLeux of Lyons Point and Becky (Terry) Ruddell of Longview, Texas; and five brothers; Harold Lee (Betty) Guidry, Roger (Brenda) Guidry and Leslie (Terrell) Guidry, all of Mermentau, Carroll (Linda) Guidry of Crowley and Jack (Debra) Guidry of Estherwood; a sister-in-law, Sue Bonin Guidry; a daughter-in-law, Julie Richard Guidry of Jennings; 31 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.

Mr. Guidry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Eumaia Cormier Guidry; his son, Melvin Eli Guidry, Jr.; two brothers, Roland and Jessie Guidry; and a great grandson, Axton Craig.

Pallbearers will be Stuart Craig, Michael Guillory, Byron, Billy, Chris and Bobby Guidry.

Honorary pallbearers will be Keith LeLeux and Barton Boudreaux.

