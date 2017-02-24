New playground to honor late Fenton officer

FENTON – The community here will be receiving playground equipment in name of fallen Fenton Police Officer Shannon Brown, who died after being injured in the line of duty last August.

During a recent Louisiana Municipal Association conference, village officials were approached by Tracey Kincade, owner of a Texas company that specializes in playground equipment. Kincade offered to make a substantial donation for a community playground structure in Brown’s name.

“During the convention, he received word that Brown was killed in the line of duty,” said Fenton Police Sgt. Vernon O’Quinn. “His company offers large discounts specifically for this type of dedication. They will also come out here and do all the work to build the structure.”

