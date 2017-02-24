No. 1 Florein halts Hathaway playoff run

FLORIEN – The Hathaway High School (HHS) Lady Hornets basketball squad played a viscous Florien Lady Blackcats team on Thursday at the Florien gymnasium. The Lady Blackcats took over the second half of the game, leaving the Lady Hornets to capitulate to their foes 72-54.

“I came in knowing it was going to be a hard-fought ball game,” said Coach Strother of the Lady Blackcats. “They are well coached. I was hoping I could get through them in the last half and it worked out.”

Although Florien (38-2) scored the first points of the game, that didn’t stop HHS from bursting on the scene posing as a raging storm. The Lady Hornets (24-11) put their first points on the board at the 6:47 mark when senior Sydney Augustine grabbed a layup. At 5:02, seventh-grader Jill Fontenot pulled up a jump shot, tying the game at 4-4. Just 43 seconds later, FHS’s Morgan Miller hoisted a layup, pulling the Lady Blackcats to within 6-4. Junior Jenna Savoy popped a 3 with 2 ticks left, ending the first quarter 14-10 in favor of the Lady Hornets.

The thrilling play continued into the second period, with Savoy shooting the first basket at the 7:43 mark, bringing the HHS edge to 15-10. Just 23 seconds later, FHS retaliated with Aya Law hooking a 2, putting Florien down just 15-12. Not long after, the two teams tied at 19 and then again at 21. At the 1:24 mark, Miller ripped a 3 and put Florien in the lead, where they never looked back. The Lady Blackcats began to steadily put points on the board and expand their lead. The stanza ended 30-26 in favor of FHS.