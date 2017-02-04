No injuries in two-vehicle crash
No one was injured when an 18-wheeler struck a Jeep Friday afternoon near a Jennings off-ramp at Interstate 10. The semi was exiting I-10 and merging onto La. 26 when, for unknown reasons, the driver crossed into the inside lane of travel. The 2010 Jeep attempted to veer into the grassy area when it was struck by the truck and pushed onto its side. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued at the scene. However, officials said the incident is still under investigation.
