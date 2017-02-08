One More Disappointment

No Child Left Behind, Common Core and costly campus meals – these are just a few of the failures the US Department of Education (ED) has brought us since President Jimmy Carter pushed to recreate a cabinet-level education department in the 70’s.

We should not expect improvements any time soon, thanks to Vice President Mike Pence’s tie-breaking vote Tuesday that confirmed Betsy DeVos as secretary of education.

DeVos’ personal website describes her as a “proven leader, an innovator, a disruptor and an advocate.” She has served in many leadership roles in “campaigns, party organizations and political action committees.” Nowhere does it mention experience in education.

Her site notes that “today, her political efforts are focused on advancing educational choices.” Those last two words are a nice way of reiterating what DeVos has told us all along – that she believes voucher programs and school choice need to be expanded, and that charter schools need more consideration.

As for public schools? Well, she believes some need firearms in the event of grizzly bear attacks.

Our public schools and school districts have suffered for decades on federal and state levels. Funds are steadily cut while new, useless demands are placed upon administrators and educators. Many people were hoping Democrats and Republicans would finally put their party lines aside and choose someone with working knowledge of the public education system to lead ED; someone who would build on strengths in order to address government failure in schools.

Sadly, the majority made politics its priority, not our students.

It is true that DeVos and her counterparts could possibly bring meaningful improvement to public education but that possibility seems small at this moment.

It seems more likely DeVos’ appointment is yet one more failure on the government’s part for which our children will have to pay.