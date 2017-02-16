Ordinances to be lifted for Mardi Gras events

ELTON – Two Mardi Gras events are ready to run through the town next weekend.

Representatives from Caesar’s Chicken Run and the Elton Mardi Gras Association went before the town council Monday to request permission to lift Elton’s open container ordinance, allowing for a chicken run and Mardi Gras caravan to pass through the town.

Hilton “Scooby” Caesar, organizer and founder of Caesar’s Chicken Run, requested the open container ordinance be lifted on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 1-5 p.m.

“We will leave from my place at around 1 p.m. and it should end before 5 p.m. that evening,” said Caesar. “We will be running through town and I’d like the open container ordinance lifted for this event during this time.”

Jessie Bertrand of the Elton Mardi Gras Association made the same request for Feb. 25 but for the morning hours.

“We are also planning our run for that day,” he said. “We will begin at the American Legion Hut, travel on the back road behind the buildings, jump over the north end of the tracks, leave on the west end of town then travel north of town and come back in. We will then make a pass by the church and cemeteries to pay our respects and end back at the American Legion Hut.”

Bertrand asked for the open container ordinance to be lifted at 9 a.m. that morning but anticipates his group to return to town limits within Caesar’s window.