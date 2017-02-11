Pair with lengthy histories again jailed

local couple that has been arrested in a slew of drug cases and the objects of several no-knock warrants is once again behind bars following the culmination of a two-month long investigation.

Jennings police executed a no-knock warrant at the Gallup Street home of Leo Max Williams, 40, and Shaneka Ann Williams, 39, late Friday. The pair was inside the home, as were several children, according to Jennings Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Danny Semmes.

A search of the residence revealed approximately 15 grams of crystal meth broken down into small baggies for resale and approximately half a cookie of crack cocaine in a bedroom. When investigators searched Leo Williams’ person, they found a bottle in a clothing pocket that contained several rocks of cocaine and about $2,500 in cash.

The children were released to a family member while Leo Williams and Shaneka Williams were arrested and booked in to the parish jail early Saturday.

According to Jennings Daily News archives, the two suspects have extensive criminal histories.

• In 2004, the pair allegedly threatened a woman with a gun after making verbal threats against her for over a week. Leo Williams allegedly left a note on the victim’s door that read, “You’re gonna be a flatline, (expletive deleted).”