Phyllis Ann Benoit

Ms. Phyllis Ann Benoit (Richard) passed away peacefully at Memorial Herman Southwest in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at the age of 76.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Church in Jennings.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude with mass at 11 a.m.

Ms. Benoit was born on Aug. 24,1940, in Lafayette. A graduate of Jennings High School in 1958, she became an accomplished cosmetologist with a career spanning more than 50 years. Many of her clients became some of her closet friends. Phyllis was as feisty and as full of life as they come. She enjoyed each and every day to its fullest. She will be greatly missed by family and all that knew and loved her.

Ms. Benoit is survived by her sons, Stephen Vance Benoit and wife, Donna, and Bennett Andrew Benoit and wife, Nicole; her daughter, Maria Michelle Benoit; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sisters, Gwen Walker, Sharon Core and husband, Jerry, Dianna Abell and husband, Chuck, and Bernadine Trahan and husband, Louis; and her brother, Murphy Richard, Jr.

Ms. Benoit was preceded in death by her parents, Murphy and Vivian Richard.