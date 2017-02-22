Place in the heart: Israel-based journalist visits childhood home

Arieh O’Sullivan only spent one year of his high school days in Jennings, but the city made enough of an impact to merit a return visit.

O’Sullivan is the son of former Jennings Police Chief Fred Efraim O’Sullivan, who served the city from 1975-76. Arieh O’Sullivan, for the past four years, has been an anchor and correspondent with IBA News in Israel, an English news channel.

“We moved here from New Orleans in 1975 so my father could take the job with the police department,” he said. “We moved to New Orleans in 1973 from Israel and lived there for two years. We were the only Jewish family in Jennings and it was quite a culture shock when we moved here. Many of the kids I went to school with didn’t understand the concept of how far I came from. They asked me if I took a bus from Jerusalem to Jennings.”

During that one year in Jennings, though, O’Sullivan made enough memories to last a lifetime.

“My sister made the cheerleading team in that year and I made lots of friends,” he said. “It’s been 40 years since I’ve been back here in Jennings and very little has changed since then, except the cars.”