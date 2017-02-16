Planning ahead and sharing the love

The Way I See It by Don West

Well, Valentine’s Day seems to be a good day to sit and let the creative juices flow so that you will have this swill to read on Thursday. It will be a good start to my day and I am anticipating a great day with my love. I am sure that we will be going out to dinner, dancing, a movie or some other form of sharing our love together. Oh, I almost forgot – we are going to pick out headstones for our final resting place. What better way to express our love for each other than to make sure we are side by side for eternity. If you haven’t done that lately, I am reminding you again that these final arrangements are best taken care of prior to the emotional time of our demise. Valentine’s Day seems like a good day to share that love.

Though I have reminded you a number of times in this venue, I am sure there are some who are still dragging their feet and not taking care of those end of life things, like wills, living wills, and final wishes. Our children don’t know, and our spouses may not know unless you have discussed it openly. Don’t tell me how macabre the subject may be; it is part of life and someone will have to deal with it. If you want it done your way, it is time to get it done.

So, while you are out buying those roses, a box of candy, and making those dinner reservations, call your lawyer and set up that appointment. I know you think you are bulletproof and invisible and that you have lots of time to take care of those issues but life can interrupt plans, quickly and without notice.

If you smiled a bit while reading this, that is great. If you take it to heart and it serves as a gentle reminder that love truly is taking care of those unpleasant tasks in life, you will show your spouse and children that you truly do love them – not just on Valentine’s Day but every day.