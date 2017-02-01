Preaux Life: OLHC youth group attends National March for Life

The youth of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church (OLHC) attended the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., last week.

“Louisiana had the most youth, about 1,400, at the event,” said OLHC Youth Minister Melody Trahan. “We left with a group of 15 youth and four adults together on three buses last Monday with another 130 youth and adults from all over the Diocese of Lake Charles. The youth felt it was important to take a stand for the rights of the unborn where it mattered most;, at the Capitol. We arrived on Tuesday and they were eager to set out and experience their surroundings.”

Trahan said during the five-day trip, the group was able to visit several historic sites including the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville, Tenn., the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land of America, the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, St. John Paul II Shrine and the Holocaust Museum, as well as the Washington, Vietnam, Korean, Lincoln Memorials and monuments.