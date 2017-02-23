Protecting life sometimes means shedding blood

The Way I See It by Don West

This Sunday past, February 19, 2017 marked the 50th anniversary of the day I wrote that blank check to Uncle Sam.

History found us in the pre-stages of the biggest troop buildup in Vietnam of the entire war. Those of us who enlisted or were drafted had a pretty good chance of spending some time in the “Pearl of the Orient,” and over 58,286 did not make it home again.

That is a huge loss of young men and women and unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that we learned much from the mistakes that were made during that time in history. Otherwise, why would we still think that we should try and be the police force for the world? We sacrificed another 33,000-plus young lives in Korea and we have been there since the “end” of hostilities in 1953. Today, we are dealing with another tyrannical dictator who is nothing more than a loose cannon waiting to go off.

I was recently reminded that there are “conscientious objectors” to war and that the killing of other human beings is not an option for those people. I know there were some during the Vietnam era and I can only assume that every war has its objectors; not all were based on religious beliefs but rather the belief that wars are morally wrong.

After the conversion of the Emperor Constantine in 310 AD, the concept of a “moral” war to protect the innocent became popular. I would believe that very few young people would head off to war with a desire to kill but do so to protect the freedom and rights of all, including those conscientious objectors.

If you consider yourself to be “pro-life” as I am, you cannot get into that discussion very deeply before the subject comes up about the death penalty. If one is truly pro-life, can that same person be for capital punishment?

Many will say that pro-life refers to an innocent or unborn child but life is a gift from God, not an event from some black hole in space. Life, be it yet unborn or sitting on death row, is life. It is a difficult subject to broach because there are heinous crimes committed upon innocent victims and sometimes the sheer brutality of those crimes will drive us to want lethal justice against the criminal. That is also a morality issue and only an individual can pick a side or make judgment for themselves.

However, we do not live in a vacuum and though we may disagree with decisions by the leaders of the world, we cannot remove ourselves from the world. A democracy is ruled by the majority and even though we may not be pleased with the results of a particular contest, or agree with a particular decision by those whom we have elected, we will have to live with those decisions until we can reverse them.

Those who choose to serve and protect may be called upon to take another life but hopefully do so for protection of the innocent and defense against all enemies, both foreign and domestic.

I salute those who have made that choice, thank them for protecting my rights and I accept the decision of those others whose rights have also been preserved and protected.