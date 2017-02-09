Pursue Happiness

The Way I See It by Don West

Some 13 years ago on Super Bowl Sunday, Linda, after having returned from church, taken lunch and a nap began showing signs of a medical issue. Five days later she was gone. It was a brain aneurism and though the doctors did all that was possible, the scans that we saw told us that the bleeding had been excessive and even if she had lived, she would have been in a vegetative state for the remainder of life.

Though we all certainly mourn the loss, and each of us handles grief in our own way, I have never been one that dwells on the loss. First of all, I may be a bit jealous because she has been in God’s loving arms for all this time and we are still here in the midst of the battle. Secondly, life goes on and grieving is no more pleasant or rewarding than is anger. Anyone who carries around anger or is in the vendetta mode will never have peace. Though there are some who would never forgive me for moving on with my life, I am ok with that because they are the ones carrying that burden, not me. I have been promised a better place than here and I need to focus on getting to that place rather than focusing on the past about which nothing can be done. I can’t change it, fix it, or deny it. It was a part of this life cycle and whatever lesson was to be learned from that experience, I hope I took to heart. I believe that lesson is that life is brief and we should live it to its fullest and if we are always focused on the past, always seeking blame, or always living the negative, then we cannot possibly be focused on the prize that God has promised.

I think about Linda occasionally, but I don’t dwell on the loss. We had 32 years together, but now I have another life. We are celebrating 11 years together and enjoying life. Bobbye lost a daughter to cancer back in 1976 and though she cherishes the memories of that child, she does not dwell on that loss continually because she would not be able to function. We have each other, children and grandchildren to love and enjoy and we could not do that if grief was in our every wakened moment or thought.

I know that many of you have lost loved ones, and we will all encounter death and the sadness which accompanies it however, we cannot dwell in the past. It is not healthy, mentally or physically.

Divorce is similar to death because it is a loss also, and if you choose the solitary life after the loss, so be it. You certainly have that choice and maybe married life was not pleasant for you and you prefer the single life, whether it is a result of death or divorce. You have the right to pursue happiness and dwelling on death just doesn’t seem the right path to me. However, I cannot make that decision for you.