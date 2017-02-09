Rezoning for wedding venue on hold

Error in a permit application and the need for further discussion has put a rezoning decision on hold.

Cleveland Myers, Jr. recently presented a request to the police jury to rezone property east of La. 26 from A-1 to C-1 for the purpose of providing a venue for weddings.

Myers said his intention for the property excluded serving alcohol or food but would allow renters to bring their own food and drinks for weddings.

Emily Aguillard Baker, a resident who lives near the location, expressed concern that the rezoning could eventually enable the property owner to serve alcohol. She also said such a venue has the potential to increase noise and traffic in the area.

“I’m concerned this will mean other facilities, like a bar, could be opened in that area at a later time,” she said.

Baker also said she feels a privacy fence between the venue and a current property line is needed.

Myers said an acre of land separates where he intends to build his facility and the nearest property line. He has not considered installing a privacy fence.