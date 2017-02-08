Rocky Wayne Rasberry

The family and friends of Rocky Wayne Rasberry of Evangeline are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Feb. 6, 2017 at the age of 63.

Memorial services will be held at United Pentecostal Church in Eunice on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., with Reverend Ronald LaCombe officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 6 p.m. until time of services on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Rocky was born in Biloxi, Miss., to Donald Dodds Rasberry and Helen Marie Miller Rasberry on Aug. 21, 1953. Rocky worked as a maintenance manager. Rocky loved being outdoors, hunting, fishing and riding four wheelers. Rocky was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rocky is survived by his parents, Donald and Helen Miller Rasberry of Basile; his three sons, David Rasberry of Basile, Russell Rasberry (Adeline) of Eunice and Justin Rasberry of Texas; his two daughters, Megan Shields (Tyler) of Owensboro, Ken., and Victoria Rasberry of Atlanta, Ga.; his two brothers, Bryan Rasberry (Julie) of Denham Springs and Kevin Rasberry of Basile; his sister, Nocona Doucet (Ronnie) of Kenai, Alaska; his nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Rocky was preceded in death by his grandchild, Gabriel Rasberry; and his grandparents, Frank and Ellia Miller and Dodds and Lucille Rasberry.

