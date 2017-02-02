Ronald Wayne ‘Ronnie’ Lougon

GUEYDAN – It is with deep sadness the family of Ronnie Lougon announce his passing.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gueydan on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Clint Trahan officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan today, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, from 2-10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral mass. Burial will follow in the Gueydan Cemetery under the direction of Matthews and Son Funeral Home.

Ronnie was beloved husband of Beverly Gaspard Lougon and father of Troy and Tonya and grandfather of two precious boys, Bolden and Brayden. Ronnie spent a lifetime loving his family and community. He leaves behind a legacy and void that will be felt throughout Louisiana. He was a graduate of Gueydan High School Class of 1969. In his early years, Ronnie captured the attention of many as they danced to the sounds of his horn-playing abilities. It wasn’t long before he realized the need of leadership in his community. He always had a vision and stayed on the path to achieve the goals he set for the community. Many times against all odds, he found himself the last man standing, but never gave up. He outworked many, smiled bigger and stayed the course more than most. He began his civic community service in 1989 doing the ground work to begin what is now a home for many – The Gueydan Memorial Guest Home. He was one of the five men that held the position of board of directors. The same year, Ronnie became the president of the Gueydan Duck Festival and from there as most folks would say, “the rest is history.” His love for the Gueydan Duck Festival is evident in every aspect of the festival. He put his small town of Gueydan on the map. His love for the festival became infectious and built an extended family that was proud to be a part of his vision. During his 24 years as president of the Gueydan Duck Festival, he served as president of the Louisiana Fairs and Festival Association, growing his extended family even more. He owned his own businesses and provided a grand life for his family, full of lasting memories. He and Beverly loved to go camping and fishing and enjoyed LSU football. Heaven is lucky to be welcoming such a gentlemen and a gentle man and, most of all, a man with a vision.

Ronnie is survived by his mother, Bertha M. Thibodeaux of Lafayette; his beloved wife, Beverly Gaspard Lougon of Gueydan; his son, Troy Lougon of Houston, Texas; his daughter, Tonya L Scott of College Station, Texas; his three brothers, Mark Thibodeaux (Allie) of Lafayette, Terry Lougon of Gueydan and Chris (Patricia) Lougon of Gueydan; his two sisters, Lynn Lougon Hebert of Gueydan and Darlene (Johnny) Monnett of Lafayette; his three sisters-in-law, Rhonda Lougon of Gueydan, Mellissa Lougon of Gueydan and Mary (Jody) Simon of Gueydan; his brother-in-law, Darrell (Sonya Hoffpauir of Gueydan; as well as his two grandsons, Bolden and Brayden Scott of College Station, Texas.

Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, Oris Lougon; and his two brothers, Glynn Lougon and Cody Lougon; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Allie Hoffpauir; and his nephew, Zack Simon.

Carrying Ronnie to his final resting place in the Gueydan Cemetery as pallbearers will be Nick Derouen, Greg Snell, Kevin Melton, Mark Bernard, Jacob Trahan and Andy Trahan.

Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Plaisance, Allen Mayer, Greg Richard and Mark Thibodeaux.

