Ruth Ann Richard Hymel Stutes

Ruth Ann Richard Hymel Stutes, 75, entered Heaven’s gates on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

She was born April 15, 1941, in Egan to Curley and Laura Richard. A longtime Jennings resident, she was a graduate of Jennings High School, where she was named FFA Queen.

She married her first love, Jerry “Buck” Hymel, on Oct. 1, 1960, and the couple had two daughters. After his death in 1980, she finished raising her children alone. Many years later, she married her second love, Elie Stutes Jr. on June 30, 1992. She often said God had blessed her by sending two wonderful men to share her life.

A devoted wife and mother, Ruth had an unwavering faith in God. She was an exceptional homemaker and cook and loved preparing meals for her family. Although she greatly enjoyed dancing, camping, playing Yahtzee and cards with friends, working in her yard and keeping an exceptionally clean home, she most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Her life was filled with laughter and love, which she openly shared without hesitation.

She was preceeded in death by her first husband, Jerry “Buck” Hymel; her parents, Curley and Laura Richard; and her brother-in-law, Charles Broussard.

She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Elie Stutes Jr. of Jennings; two daughters, Dona Hymel (William “Tripp”) Smith of Jennings and Lisa Hymel (Jason) Hebert of Shreveport; two grandchildren, Kristen (Patrick) Cassidy of Broussard and Casey (Marlie) Smith of Jennings; one great-grandson, Alexander Cole Cassidy of Broussard; one sister, Judy Broussard of Rayne; several nieces and nephews, including her special niece and Godchild, Debbie (Tom) Lafleur of Crowley, who helped care for her in her later years; several Godchildren; and her beloved pup, “Tuttie.”

When I go don’t cry for me,

In my Father’s arms I’ll be.

The wounds this world left on my soul

Will all be healed and I’ll be whole.

Sun and moon will be replaced

With the light of Jesus’ face.

And I will not be ashamed,

For my Savior knows my name.