Saundra Jacqueline LeGros

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Saundra Jacqueline LeGros announces her passing from this life on Feb. 9, 2017 at the age of 68.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 10 a.m., with Brother Don Barrett and Chaplain Drew Fontenot officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and will resume on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 10 a.m.

Saundra will be laid to rest in Highland Memorial Gardens in Lake Charles.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend that has gone to be with her God and Savior. Saundra was born in Jennings to Clyde LeDoux and Edmae Guillory LeDoux on April 1, 1948. Saundra worked as a housing director at Coushatta Reservation. Her favorite times were fishing trips with family and friends. Saundra was raised in Sweet Lake and went to school in Bell City. She loved shopping and spending time with her kids and grandkids. Saundra will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Saundra is survived by her beloved husband, Danny C. LeGros of Jennings; her two sons, Ronald A. Freeland of Nacogdoches, Texas, Roland K. Freeland (Reysa R.) of Folsom, Calif.; her daughter, Shelia S. Mayes of Welsh; her stepson, Duane P. LeGros of Kinder; her stepdaughter, Donna M. Cassidy (Pat) of Jennings; her three brothers, Dwight LeDoux of Ragley, Gregory LeDoux of Los Gatos, Calif., and Jonathan LeDoux of Moss Bluff; three sisters, Sheila Bailey of Iowa, Suzanne McMillan (John) of Cuero, Texas, and Sophie Buxton (Robert) of Houston, Texas; her seven grandchildren, Adam Freeland, Karli Freeland, Cyndi Freeland, Madison Freeland, Abigail Freeland, Allison Mayes and John Samuel Mayes; her six stepgrandchildren, Patrick Cassidy, Chris Cassidy, Grant Cassidy, William Cassidy, Kerry Cassidy and Ian Cassidy; as well as her two great-grandchildren, Adrian and Jamie.

Saundra was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Edmae Guillory LeDoux; and her sister, Stephanie Cradeur.

Carrying Saundra to her final resting place in Highland Memorial Gardens will be Dwight LeDoux, Gregory LeDoux, Johnathon LeDoux, Robert Buxton, Joey Whitener and Thomas Harmon.

Honorary pallbearers will be John Samuel Mayes and Adam Freeland.

The family of Saundra would like to send special thanks to the Coushatta Tribe for everything they have done for her family. Saundra felt as she was a part of the tribe and loved working with you all. The family would also like to thank Heart of Hospice for all of their help and care during their time of need.

The family would like to share the link to the CJD website if anyone would like to make a donation in Saundra’s memory. www.cjdfoundation.org

