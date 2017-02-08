Seeing is believing

Lessons Learned by Glenetta Shuey

I recently came across an anonymous quote that said, “I opened 2 gifts this morning: my eyes.” I am one who has always taken those “gifts” for granted.

My niece’s husband had that gift stolen from him at the age of 18 – the age when most people are truly on the precipice of living. Doug woke to an itching and terrible burning sensation. It began and continued. He was soon diagnosed with Keratoconus, a progressive eye disease in which the normally round cornea thins and begins to bulge into a cone-like shape. This cone shape deflects light as it enters the eye on its way to the light-sensitive retina. It occurs in approximately 1 in 2000 people, with the onset generally being early adulthood.

If you met this special young man, you would never know of his plight. He has a natural wit, and he is definitely charismatic. Complaining is not part of his nature.

In his own words, he states in his matter-of-fact manner about his initial diagnosis: “The doctor took a look, and his voice shifted an octave.” This young man knew in that moment his life had shifted as well. Doug has had issues with his eyes since he was in the third grade, beginning with astigmatism. He literally slept in the lobby during some of his eye doctor appointments, then being awakened by staff at 2:30 p.m. to learn that his 9 a.m. appointment was canceled. He switched doctors. This began years of seeing different eye specialists weekly from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to New Orleans, attempting to get answers and be put on a cornea transplant list. He actually had to go to New Orleans every week for over a year.

Doug explains his morphing vision during this frightening time in his life with an analogy that only one who could see at one time could describe. “I can best describe it as if you pull up at a red light and your windshield is filthy. The sun is bright; you can’t see a thing. Now, smash that same windshield.” That was his altered view of the world. It would be an understatement to say that Doug’s vision without transplants was dire.

In 2007 he had the first surgery three days after his health insurance cards arrived. He calls the surgery something “straight out of the future.” Doug describes it as a robotic incision inserting new corneal tissue. The next morning when they pulled off the bandage, his life changed! Through all of this, he managed to finish his degree in Film and Animation, a degree for which sight is imperative.

Obviously, these corneas have to come from somewhere. It emphasizes the importance of the donor program. The second surgery was in 2010. Within the last few months, the final stitch was removed. Doug is about to turn 36! Imagine 18 years waiting to see again!

A simple book I loved to read to my eighth graders, The Outsiders, contained some of my favorite lines. The character, Pony Boy (his real name), makes an inspirational observation that relates to our appreciation of what we can see.

“The dawn was coming then. All the lower valley was covered with mist, and sometimes little pieces of it broke off and floated away in small clouds. The sky was lighter in the east, and the horizon was a thin golden line. The clouds changed from gray to pink, and the mist was touched with gold. There was a silent moment when everything held its breath, and then the sun rose. It was beautiful.”

I always believed this was one of the finest descriptions of a sunrise. Now after knowing Doug and learning of his arduous journey, it takes on an even more poignant note.

I no longer assume that these gifts will always be mine. Never too old to learn.