‘Sew’ fun: JES 4-H to hold Fashion Camp

The Jennings Elementary School (JES) after-school 4-H sewing group will soon be holding a mini Fashion Camp.

JES 4-H Leader Paulette Adams recently attended Fashion Camp at Camp Grant Walker in Pollock. There, she learned new projects and returned with instructions to teach budding seamstresses.

“This is our third or fourth time visiting the fashion camp,” said Adams. “The Fashion Board there consists of a variety of people, including high school kids who have been in the program for several years.”

Adams said one goal the older students on the Fashion Board share is to reach out with more activities to involve younger 4-H members.

While at Camp Grant Walker, one high school student approached Adams and expressed interest in leading a mini Fashion Camp for JES 4-H.

“The young lady is from the Ville Platte area,” said Adams. “That’s what the Fashion Board is encouraged to do: reach out to the younger students to be a role model and a mentor. These students have worked all the way through to high school and joined the Fashion Board as a teenager.”