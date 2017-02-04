So many sideshows, so little space

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

With so much going on in America, it’s difficult for me to decide which sideshow should be discussed. So this week, I decided to touch on a few areas.

“You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” – Inigo Montoya, “The Princess Bride”

If you read or hear a news story but its contents upset you, that does not make the story fake. Webster’s Dictionary says so. If the story does not include all the information you feel it should, still, that does not make it fake. I dislike vanilla ice cream but that does not mean vanilla ice cream does not exist. A story about aliens from Saturn landing in Kaplan and opening a Scottish restaurant in Gueydan? That would be fake.

As an example of how people have sank their teeth into the “fake news” frenzy, a local television station recently posted a national story focusing on a church that broke away from its religion’s official church. The break-away church still refers to itself as part of the same religion. The break-away also put a female as the pastor of its congregation which, under the official church, is a no-no.

One man chastised the television station for reporting “fake news” because, as he said, the break-away cannot be known by its previous religion if it broke away from the official church.

The news story, however, was based on the facts of the situation. The story reported what was taking place in reality. There is an actual church that left its traditional leadership and is still identifying itself as the same religion it practiced before. One can easily disagree with the break-away church’s views or actions but that does not make the story fake. Some stories might not include all the details it should or be slanted to benefit a political party. Still, this does not mean what is being reported is “fake.” Inaccurate or biased, maybe, but not fake.

Where there’s smoke, there are rioters

In other “that’s not what that word even means” news, it seems the term “violent protests” is an oxymoron. One either protests or riots. A protest includes signs, speakers and marches, mainly people who want to draw attention to something they feel is wrong or an injustice. A riot includes physical violence, arson, trespassing and vandalism.

With that said, the insanity oozing from riots taking place across this country is pathetic. These people could be working with one another, their community leaders, elected officials, non-profit agencies, churches, lobbyists or the media to draw attention to their concerns or make a difference. Instead, they are retaliating against oppression that does not exist.

If we were living with the burdens faced in Syria, for example, I would fully support rioters’ willingness to fight back. Starting a small war on a college campus because some pompous platinum-top like Milo Yiannopoulos is going to speak at the school? Where is the oppression, exactly?

For every action, there is a reaction

During the National Prayer Breakfast in D.C., President Trump made the promise that he would repeal the Johnson Amendment (named after its creator who later became one of the worst presidents ever, Lyndon B.). A 1954 provision, it prohibits non-profits (like churches) from participating directly or indirectly in any political campaign on behalf of, or in opposition to, any candidate.

I have no opinion on the amendment either way but I do predict repealing it would put Democrats and staunch supporters of separation of church and state in attack-mode. If pulpits can be used to endorse or attack candidates, do you know what Democrats, and possibly some Republicans, will do? Get their revenge by deciding churches do not deserve tax-exempt status. While I personally believe the majority of churches should not pay taxes, millions of Americans, including some Christians, feel differently. If churches are able to be used for political gain, politicians and voters will demand that tax bill get paid.

I would in no way support such retaliation but I would bet my own tax refund that we can expect this scenario at some point if the Johnson Amendment is nixed. Republicans are the majority in D.C. now but we know this will not last forever.