Strand to host Cajun Squeezebox Shootout

The Historic Strand Theatre in downtown Jennings will host the Twelfth Annual Cajun Squeezebox Shootout Accordion Championship on Saturday, Feb. 25. Accordion players of all age ranges will perform to the public at no charge, as well as a humorous performance from well-known Cajun Comedian Mr. Kent Gonsoulin, who is a native of New Iberia. The Squeezebox Shootout has enjoyed consistent success since its first year, bringing people from several different states down to south Louisiana to experience the Cajun culture.

“The strand holds over 400 people, and this event never fails to sell out year after year,” said Southwest Louisiana acoustic Cajun Music Jam member Doug Dugas. “The contestants, volunteers, spectators and the city of Jennings keep this event going consistently like it does. It’s all about preserving and promoting our Cajun heritage that is so important to our area. People from all over the world come to see this contest.”