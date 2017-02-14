The Next Step: Hounds ready to build on past two seasons

WELSH – On Feb. 20, the Welsh Greyhounds will open up baseball season at home versus East Beauregard. They are hoping to build off some promising preseason results, going toe-to-toe with Jennings in a scrimmage, and outscoring both Iota and Rosepine in two other preseason skirmishes. Head Coach Rusty Williams said he is very optimistic about this season, hopeful to build off two straight playoff appearances. Despite losing 10 seniors, Williams does not think of this year as a rebuilding year at all. Last season, the Greyhounds went 12-10, 5-5 in District, and played against Episcopal in the first round of the playoffs, falling 8-2 in a game that was well contested early on.

“We want to build on previous years. We made the playoffs two years in a row, so our expectations this year, truthfully, is to get a home playoff game, and to win,” said Williams. “That’s something that we feel like we can do based on the type of kids and type of talent we have on the field this year. And if the ball rolls our way, and we can stay healthy, then we can really start to win some games.”

And there is no lack of talent in this year’s team, despite returning no starting seniors. The Hounds return some key starters such as pitcher/outfielder Zach Hayes and catcher Austyn Benoit. There are also quite a few returning juniors who received a great deal of valuable playing time last year such as David West, Samuel Hoffpauir and Cade Iguess. A lot of newer players also stepped up during the preseason, such as Alec Iguess and Dylan Hughes, who both showed off very impressive hitting capabilities in the Iota Scrimmage. Alec Iguess even smashed one ball out of the park.

The road to the playoffs will be a difficult one as always, as District 4-2A looks to be a competitive league once again with usual powerhouse Kinder once again predicted to make a deep run in the playoffs. DeQuincy and Mamou also look to be good quality opponents for the Greyhounds this season.