There is no self-pity among heroes

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

Everyone has a heart, which means everyone has a vital organ that needs a little TLC. Heart health is becoming a hotter topic each year as the health of America’s overall population continues to gain weight and live on processed foods. Here in Cajun Country, the story is not different.

February is recognized as American Heart Month, also known as Heart Disease Awareness Month. During this year’s focus on heart health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Million Hearts (a national effort to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes in the US by 2017) are encouraging Americans to know their blood pressure, and if it’s high, to make control their goal.

Uncontrolled high blood pressure is a leading cause of heart disease and stroke. In fact, more than 67 million Americans have high blood pressure. People with high blood pressure are four times more likely to die from a stroke and three times more likely to die from heart disease, compared to those with normal blood pressure. High blood pressure often shows no signs or symptoms, which is why having your blood pressure checked regularly is important.

While heart disease doesn’t discriminate, your gender, race, ethnicity, and where you live can increase your risk. African American men are at the highest risk for heart disease. About 2 in 5 African Americans have high blood pressure, but only half have it under control.

A recent article in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine also showed that Americans aged 30 to 74 who live the Southeast — specifically, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Georgia — are at higher risk of developing heart disease over the next 10 years than people who live in other parts of the country.