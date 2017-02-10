Trey Grant Gordon

Funeral services for Trey Grant Gordon, 28, of Lake Charles will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Reverend Mike Paxton and Pastor Josh Belt officiating.  Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4:30-7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. until the time of his service. 

Trey will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery with full military rites.

Trey is survived by his parents, John Gordon (Angela) of Kinder and Connie Gordon of Jennings; his grandparents, Alex Gordon (Joyce) of Glenmora; the mother of his children, Lauren Nichols of Lake Charles; his son, Nathan Kyle Gordon of Jennings; his daughter, Olivia Reagan Gordon of Lake Charles; his brother, Zack Gordon of Kinder; and his sisters, Jessika  Fields (Danny) of Denham Springs and Erica Guillory (Justin) of Oakdale.

