Una Mae Champagne

LAKE ARTHUR – A Mass of Christian burial for Una Mae Champagne, 78, will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., with Father Jay Alexius officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Lake Arthur on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, from 2:30-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral mass.

Una will be laid to rest in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Una was born in Klondike on Sept. 20, 1938, to Jessie Henry Lanthier and Naomie Thibodeaux Lanthier. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 20, 2017, while surrounded by her loving family. Una was a homemaker, which dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved to crochet, sew, garden and study genealogy. Una especially loved to cook and have family gatherings, on Sundays at her house. Una was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Una is survived by her two sons, Jeffery Champagne (Sarah) of Lake Arthur and Jude Champagne of Lake Arthur; her two daughters, Paula Broussard (John) of Lake Arthur and Tina Champagne of Lake Arthur; her two sisters, Wilda Trahan of Lake Arthur and Susan Storm of Knoxville, Tenn.; her three grandchildren, Chelsea Champagne, Katlin Champagne and Glia Lege; and a great-grandchild, Eli Champagne.

Una now rests in Heaven with her parents, Jessie and Naomie Lanthier; and her beloved husband, Paul Champagne.

