Voter-backed millage bump to be levied

In April, the Jennings City Council plans to levy the street millage rate up to 8.96 mills, a move that was approved by voters last spring.

The tax is dedicated to improving and maintaining city streets and bridges. The 2016 rate was 8.510 mills but voters approved continuing the tax for 10 years, starting in 2017, at 8.96 mills, the adjusted maximum millage.

Officials estimate that the tax will bring in a little over $521,460 annually. Mayor Terry Duhon has previously noted that it costs around $1 million per year to maintain city streets.

Property owners will see the slight millage increase when they receive their property tax notices at the end of this year.

The council plans to levy the millage rate during its April 11 meeting at 5:30 p.m.

In other city news, during its Tuesday council meeting, officials introduced an ordinance that would renew Jennings’ 25-year franchise agreement with CenterPoint Energy, which supplies natural gas.

Jennings consumers pay a one-half percent franchise tax that is reflected in their natural gas bills.