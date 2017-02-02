Wall talk

The Way I See It by Don West

Well, I must not be politically correct and I must be a bigot and I must be prejudicial and I must be discriminating. If you come to my door, and I do not recognize you and you cannot answer to my satisfaction, “who’s you momma and dem?”, chances are pretty good that you will not be invited into my home. I feel the same way about the borders to our country. I don’t really care if you are Muslim, Mexican, Columbian, Arab or cocker spaniel. If you want to visit in my country, you better be ready to satisfy the vetting that is utilized to keep me and my family safe from terrorists. If that offends you, suck it up and go back to the stink hole from which you came. I really don’t care if you are offended.

I did not invite you to knock on my door, and I did not invite you to come to America, but I will welcome you if you are willing to submit to our requirements and accept the fact that you are a guest here. If you want to be a citizen, then I will expect you to renounce your citizenship from your previous country, pledge allegiance to our nation and become an American, not a hyphenated American. If you want to be a guest in my house, I would expect cordial, mannerly behavior along with cleanliness in thought, action, and person, and if you don’t like the rules, go and knock on someone else’s door. I lived without you before, and I certainly can live without you for the foreseeable future.

No, I am not interested in where you came from, but obviously if you are knocking on my door, it would seem that you prefer to leave the cesspool in which you have previously lived. I don’t live in one and don’t want to change my environment to suit you. Accept a new way of living and don’t try to force your beliefs and/or traditions on me. If I want to own a gun, that’s my business and I am not asking you to own or use one. At the same time, if you have chosen some perverted way of life, contradictory to my faith and beliefs, don’t try to impose it on me. Keep it to yourself and leave me out of it. I don’t really care, and if that offends you, refer to the suggestion above. If you choose to be an American, whether you are a bred and born citizen or a transplant, I expect you to abide by the rules and traditions of our society and if you choose not to do so then expect incarceration or expulsion. I shouldn’t have to change my life; fought, bled, and died for by many heroes of this nation so that you will not be offended. Again, you have other choices. Find some place where the bleeding heart liberals will allow you to move in and change their country.

By the by, someone sent me this but it is a vivid reminder of the decision this country just made; “It doesn’t matter how many people when to Trump’s inauguration, what matters is that no one went to Hillary’s.”