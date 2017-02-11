Welsh considers curfew on alcohol sales

WELSH – Officials here are seeking public input as to whether the selling of alcoholic beverages should be capped at a certain time after midnight.

A public hearing on the matter is slated for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7.

At a Thursday night meeting, Mayor Carolyn Louviere raised the issue, noting that in the town’s alcoholic beverage ordinance, there are no guidelines set to prohibit the sell of alcohol either before or after a specific time.

She said some people have expressed concern that allowing alcoholic beverages to be sold at any time could be dangerous, and noted an increase in litter such as beer cans and glass bottles in Welsh.

Alderman Colby Perry asked why such a change would be needed now. Louviere said discussing the matter was only meant to help businesses and the public to coexist.